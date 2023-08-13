Son protects mom from muggers trying to snatch her purse

The Internet is showering a son with love after he displayed remarkable bravery in handling a threatening situation while accompanying his mother. A video shared on Instagram shows how he saved his mother from two muggers trying to snatch her purse.

The image shows a boy protecting his mother from muggers. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The Instagram page Goodnews Movement, which often shares stories of human kindness and bravery, posted the video along with a descriptive caption. “Don't mess with my mama! Check out this son's reaction when muggers attempt to steal his mom's purse. He was alert the whole time,” the page wrote.

The video opens to show a mom and her son walking on the pavement. Within moments, two men standing a bit far from them come close. One of them tries to snatch the woman’s purse, and her son immediately reacts. He rushes to protect his mother and stops the mugger from causing her any harm. In the meantime, the mom also throws her purse at the mugger to stop him from confronting her son. The video ends with the culprits fleeing the scene.

Take a look at this video that shows a son’s act of bravery:

The video was posted about 10 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes. People took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this video of a son saving his mom from muggers?

“Love the son's courage. And momma didn’t even care about that purse after she threw it to save her son,” posted an Instagram user. “He has good situational awareness!” shared another. “And mom is way more concerned for her son than her purse on the ground,” joined a third. “Awww and mama didn’t care about her purse, she went after her son,” added a fourth. “The boy is worried about his mother… his mother is worried about his son... that's love,” wrote a fifth.