Delivery man bravely protects woman, her baby during lift malfunction

A man helping a woman and her baby during a stressful situation has won people's hearts. Shared on Instagram, a video of the incident shows how he bravely protects them during the malfunctioning of a lift. The image shows the man protecting a woman and her baby inside a lift. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page called Goodnews Movement. It is filled with videos showing the kind and compassionate side of human beings. This lift–related video they shared is among those too. “The courier's effort to protect the mother and baby in the malfunctioning elevator is truly beautiful. #HUMANITY,” the page wrote alongside the clip.

In the video, a man is seen standing inside an elevator along with a woman holding her baby. Suddenly, the lift starts shaking and stops working. The man rushes to guard the woman and her baby, ready to save them from any impending danger. He also continuously presses a button to open the lift doors. Finally, when the doors open, he safely guides the woman out of the elevator and follows her.

Take a look at this video that captures the bravery of a delivery man:

The video was posted some 11 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to three million views. Additionally, the post has received several likes from people. Many took to the comments section of the video to praise the man.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of a man protecting a mom and her baby:

“I love the way he guided her and the baby out before he left,” shared an Instagram user. “He must’ve been scared too, bless,” posted another. “Kindness, empathy and compassion towards other people is beautiful and we need more of it, regardless of gender, race, religion or sexuality. We're all human and it's so lovely seeing people thinking of others before themselves,” expressed a third. “I know he was scared and still had the courage to try and protect others,” expressed a fourth. “A truly honourable person,” wrote a fifth.