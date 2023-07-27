Taxi driver saves man from four muggers in Italy. Watch

Some people have an inherent capacity for empathy that makes them want to help others in distress. Often, they jump in the middle of perilous situations to prioritise the well-being of others. One such incident was captured in this video that shows a brave taxi driver helping a man to flee a group of muggers. The image shows the taxi driver noticing a man in peril. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement along with a descriptive caption. “TAXI DRIVER SAVES MAN FROM MUGGERS: Taxi driver observes a young man being chased by 4 muggers. The taxi driver followed them and decided to help the young man who was heading home from work. The four thieves had surrounded the man with a knife but were scared off when the taxi driver arrived to assist honking his horn,” reads the caption. A text insert on the video explains that the incident took place in Italy's Milan.

How did the taxi driver save the man?

The video opens to show a view from inside a taxi. A few men are seen chasing another man in the streets outside. As the taxi driver watches the scene in front of him, he decides to react. So, he starts following the man in distress and upon getting the chance honks at him to make him come near his car. He then allows the man to get inside his taxi and drives him to safety. After getting into the car the man thanks the driver and also shares how the muggers were threatening him.

Take a look at this video of a taxi driver saving a man from muggers:

Since being shared some 14 hours ago, the video has gathered close to 8.9 lakh views. Furthermore, the clip has accumulated nearly 35,000 likes. It has also collected several comments from people. A few also shared similar experiences of their own.

How did Instagram users react to this video of a taxi driver saving a man from muggers?

“I was being stalked by a group of lads in Manchester late at night. A taxi driver saw what was happening- screamed for me to get in his taxi (I was wary) but his face looked really worried. I genuinely believe he saved me for some kind of attack that night. I’ll never forget it,” shared an Instagram user. “Thank you to this man for being alert and intervening. We need more people to step up and help others in need as I’m sure you’d want the same done for you,” posted another. “The world needs more men to step up and do the right thing instead of waiting for “the system” to help… the world would look a lot different,” joined a third. “Thank God he saw it,” wrote a fourth.