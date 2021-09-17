Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Son’s message for differently abled dad will leave you emotional
trending

Son’s message for differently abled dad will leave you emotional

The video is shared on the Instagram page called The Wampler Way.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The video has left people emotional.(Instagram/@the.wampler.way)

A video showcasing a son’s message for his differently abled dad has left people emotional. There is a chance that the video will have same effect on you.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called The Wampler Way. The page’s bio describes its purpose too. “We spread positivity and optimism on disability. Come be a part of our incredible journey,” it reads.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “My Dad: I am sorry I can’t throw a baseball with you like other dads.” The video captures the son’s reaction to this comment.

Take a look at the video that may make you reach for tissues:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 30,000 views and counting. People also shared love-filled and appreciative comments for the father-son duo.

“Oh you’re going to make me tear up! I’ve so often thought of all of the things that I couldn’t do with my kids because of my wheelchair! I have tried to focus on all of the things I CAN do!!” wrote an Instagram user. “So love this! Your dad is the best!!” shared another. “As a quadriplegic with three young kids, this one hit home… Thank you for sharing us,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

On his daughter’s birth, this father distributed thousands of free golgappas

Woman stays in L-sit position for over 5 minutes, bags world record. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh posts incredible clip of couple dancing to his song Black & White

Dog’s reaction on being asked about scattered toilet paper rolls is hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP