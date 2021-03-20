Home / Trending / Spend a minute to watch this panda ‘exploring new sites’. You won’t regret it
Spend a minute to watch this panda ‘exploring new sites’. You won’t regret it

Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The image shows adorable panda cub Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

Do you know among the various kinds of videos available on the Internet which are too cute to handle? They’re the clips involving baby animals. Those videos are so adorable that they fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile on your face. Just like this clip of a baby panda named Xiao Qi Ji.

Shared on official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video is a delight to watch. As the caption describes, the clip shows the panda cub “exploring new sites and climbing to new heights.”

The clip opens to show the adventures of the panda cub while climbing a tree inside its enclosure. Take a look at the video to enjoy the antics of Xiao Qi Ji.

Since being posted some 12 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 27,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people.

“He is so adorable, I just want to hug him,” wrote an Instagram user. “This lil guy has stolen my whole heart, I love him,” shared another. “That slide down the tree was awesome!! All that hard play makes cubby rightfully tired,” said a third.

Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed Xiao Qi Ji back in 2019. The zoo also started sharing videos of the animal soon after its birth. And, it didn’t take long for people to fall in love with the little being.

What are your thoughts on the video?

