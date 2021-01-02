‘Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji vs rock wall’: Who will win? Watch cute video to find out

it-s-viral

If you’re someone who loves seeing panda videos, then you may be aware that the cub named Xiao Qi Ji is nothing short of an Internet celebrity. In case you don’t know much about this little bundle of joy, allow us to explain. Back in August 2019, Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed the tiny animal. Since then, the zoo started sharing videos showcasing the little one’s antics and it didn’t take long for people to fall in love with Xiao Qi Ji. The videos of this little nugget never fail to leave one with a smile and chances are this latest one shared on Instagram will have the same effect on you too. The clip shows Xiao Qi Ji trying to climb an indoor rockwork kept inside its enclosure.

“Giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji continues to explore and take on new challenges—like climbing up rockwork in the indoor habitat he shares with mother Mei Xiang. As shown in this clip of “Xiao Qi Ji vs. the Rock Wall,” he’s getting stronger, more coordinated and 100 still an adorable little nugget,” Smithsonian’s National Zoo wrote.

Take a look at the wholesome clip:

Since being shared some 18 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 73,000 views. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments. People couldn’t keep calm about the adorableness of the whole affair. Many cheered that Xiao Qi Ji successfully managed to finish his climbing adventure.

“This is by far the best thing to come out of 2020!” wrote an Instagram user. “He could not be any more perfect,” shared another. “He can get to his rock spot by himself now. He is so cute,” said a third. “Omg he’s gotten so big,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video? Did it leave you smiling too?

