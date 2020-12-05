e-paper
With one small step panda cub Xiao Qi Ji takes one giant leap into our hearts. Watch

The clip opens to show the panda cub sleeping with its mom inside their enclosure.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Videos that showcase various antics of the baby animals are too cute to handle. Period. Case in point, a clip shared on Instagram which shows a baby panda named Xiao Qi Ji taking small steps. It won’t be wrong to say that with a small step, the cute panda has taken a giant leap directly into our hearts. Chances are after seeing the video you’ll agree with the statement too.

The video is shared on Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s official Instagram profile. “That’s one small step for Xiao Qi Ji, one giant leap into our hearts. Our little giant panda cub marked yet another big milestone,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the panda cub sleeping with its mom inside their enclosure. Within moments it starts taking wobbly steps to reach mom panda.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gained nearly 47,000 views from people. It has also received tons of comments.

“Best thing to happen in 2020 is this panda,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love how Mei turned over to see him waddle. Almost looked like she smiled,” expressed another. “Omg, how adorable & heartwarming,” shared a third.

What do you think of the video?

