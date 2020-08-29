Video of giant panda mom comforting tiny cub goes viral. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:05 IST

If you’re someone who loves watching adorable panda videos, then you may have seen the happy birthing clip of giant panda Mei Xiang. She recently gave birth to a tiny and healthy cub. Now, there is another clip of the duo which is making people go “aww” because of the sheer adorableness it captures. It shows the mom panda comforting her cub.

Shared on the official Facebook page of Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the video has already gone viral and gathered over 2.2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

The clip, though just 26 second long, makes for an absolutely delightful watch. It shows Mei Xiang placing her cub on the floor of her enclosure and eventually comforting it. Don’t forget to turn on the volume as that will make this watch even more enjoyable.

In the caption, the zoo also shared information about Mei Xiang’s den, as some people, while commenting on the birthing video, asked about the small size of her enclosure.

“Bears in the wild, including giant pandas, give birth in small dens. In China’s Wolong Reserve, pandas make their dens in large hollow conifer trees, with a diameter of about 3 feet. Where there aren’t any trees, pandas den in caves with a little bedding of twigs. (Note: Our panda team provides Mei Xiang with bamboo, which she shreds and uses as bedding.) They stay in these dens for about the cub’s first 100 days,” they explained.

With close to 12,000 reactions and nearly 3,000 shares, the post prompted people to share various comments. They couldn’t stop gushing over this loveable clip of the panda and her cub.

“OMG!! How cute is that baby! It’s hard to believe that such a little bit could be as loud as he is; he’s got a heck of a pair of lungs. Can’t wait to watch him grow,” wrote a Facebook user. “Mei is an aMEIzing mother! Her cub looks very strong,” commented another. “Can’t believe how tiny the baby is when full grown they are huge. So adorable I look forward to your daily updates,” said a third.

This is, however, not the only video which prompted people to shared love-filled comments. Here is another video which shows the tiny one rolling around the enclosure and it received more than 75,000 views since being shared.

What do you think of the videos?