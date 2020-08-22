e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Giant panda gives birth to cub, moment caught on camera. Watch

Giant panda gives birth to cub, moment caught on camera. Watch

“We are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy,” said Steve Monfort, director of National Zoo in Washington.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:01 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
US
The image shows Mei Xiang, the mom panda sitting in her enclosure after giving birth.
The image shows Mei Xiang, the mom panda sitting in her enclosure after giving birth. (Facebook/@nationalzoo)
         

Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday at the National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival, animal care staff said.

It was too early to tell whether the infant is male or female but the baby marks the fourth successful pregnancy for Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old panda who, because of her advanced age, had a slim chance of having a healthy cub, zoo officials said.

“We are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy,” said Steve Monfort, zoo director.

They also took to Facebook to share two videos. One of the clips captures the moment Mei Xiang gave birth to the bundle of joy, the other shows her nursing the newborn.

People were thrilling by the videos and their replies on the posts comments sections show the same.

“The most beautiful sounds from a very vocal cub... just what we all been waiting to hear!!” wrote a Facebook user. “Welcome to the world sweet baby panda!” shared another. “She’s such a good mama!! And boy, she’s got a wonderfully vocal little cub!” commented a third.

The image shows panda mom Mei Xiang.
The image shows panda mom Mei Xiang. ( Facebook/@nationalzoo )

The zoo only confirmed this week the presence of a fetus via ultrasound, which they posted online.

News of Mei Xiang’s pregnancy sparked enthusiasm among animal lovers who flocked to the zoo’s panda cams to get a glimpse of the expectant mother.

Scientists at the zoo first detected fetal tissue last week after Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March with previously frozen sperm after previous failed pregnancy attempts and despite being near the end of her reproductive lifecycle.

“We knew the chances of her having a cub were slim,” Monfort said in a written statement. “However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species’ survival.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo’s experts implemented special precautions to reduce person-to-person contact during the process.

The father is Tian Tian, who came to Washington with Mei Xiang in 2000. Tian Tian has fathered Mei Xiang’s three other surviving cubs, who have all returned to China under an agreement between Beijing and Washington.

Mei Xiang’s last cub, Bei Bei, left for China in November last year as part of a breeding program that is key to efforts to reintroduce pandas into the wild.

Pandas have been reclassified from “endangered” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, thanks to reforestation to expand habitats in which the species can survive. There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.

tags
top news
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In