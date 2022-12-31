SpiceJet pilot welcomes passengers with his poem, wins hearts

Several videos on the internet catches the attention of netizens for various reasons. Whether it is a video of an animal or someone doing a random act of kindness, many things make us smile. Adding to the list of such viral videos, recently, a pilot was seen making a poetic announcement for his passengers.

In a video shared by SpiceJet pilot Mohit Kumar, you can see him addressing the passengers. In a poem that he is saying in Hindi, he gives a warm welcome to everyone. He also informs about his co-pilot and cabin crew and goes on to say that everyone will now be in their care. People can also be seen applauding the pilot.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared two days back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed by more than one lakh people and has 7000 likes. Several people loved his poem.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, “You would do even better as an artist in Bollywood. Beautiful poetic andaz.” A second person said, “Hahahaha that was cute.” A third person wrote, “Perfect example of brain with beauty. ”

