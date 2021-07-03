Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpongeBob SquarePants to Ratatouille: Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons
trending

SpongeBob SquarePants to Ratatouille: Woman re-creates real-life versions of iconic dishes from cartoons

Gabrielle Williams shares her cooking videos on different platforms and they show real-life versions of mouthwatering cartoon dishes.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The collage shows two versions of Ratatouille, cartoon and real-life.(Instagram/@gabbyjaye)

Be it the main dish from the movie Ratatouille or Krabby Patty from the world of SpongeBob SquarePants, the iconic dishes from the cartons often look tempting. Many may have also wished if they could taste them in real life. This woman is now making that dream a reality by re-creating and sharing recipes of the real-life versions of iconic dishes from various cartoons. There is a possibility that her posts will leave you craving for some or all of the dishes.

The woman, Gabrielle Williams, shares her cooking videos on different platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. Just like this one where she cooked the main dish from the popular movie Ratatouille. “In honor of Ratatouille premiering 14 years ago today, I had to repost one of my all-time favorite Disney food recreations,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Did that make you say “Wow,” then wait till you see this video.

Here’s another food dish from the same cartoon show:

Check out this mouth-watering dish from Sleeping Beauty:

What are your thoughts on the videos? Would you like to try the dishes?

