Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Squid Game actor talks about inspiration behind ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll. Watch
trending

Squid Game actor talks about inspiration behind ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll. Watch

The huge creepy ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll appears in one of the episodes of the fictional survival show.
The ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll. Screengrab
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you have already seen the Netflix show Squid Game, then chances are you remember the huge creepy ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll. It is a figure that appeared in one of the episodes of the fictional survival show. Now a post about the figure has wowed people and it talks about the inspiration behind it.

In the game, when the doll said “Green light” people were allowed to move towards the finish line, but when it uttered “Red light,” they had to stop. If anyone was seen moving after that, they were eliminated. Actor HoYeon Jung who played the role of Kang Sae-byeok in the series has now revealed the inspiration behind the doll. She did so while appearing on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. A video of the same has now gone viral and left people intrigued.

In the video, Fallon asked Jung about the origin of the doll and shared how it is a character which is known to many Koreans. In reply Jung shared, “When we were at school, there were characters. One is a boy, and one is a girl. The boy’s name was Cheolsoo, and the girl’s name was Younghee.”

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the video:

 

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.9 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“He is so scared to look at it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Robot had me shook. She is not your friend,” posted another. Many also shared how Jung is a good actor.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sweet dog Lujzi smiles for a very special ‘reason’. See her pics

Mama rat swims across pond to get back baby to safety in Manipur. Watch

‘Honest Interview’ posts on Twitter turn into source of laughter

Watch how this dog cleverly steals treat from another sleeping pooch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP