Startup lectures employee’s mom over 2 am call after he fails to attend it: ‘My salary is ₹23,000/month’

A young professional earning ₹23,000 a month has sparked an intense online debate about toxic corporate culture after revealing how his startup violated personal boundaries. After completing a standard 9 AM to 6 PM shift, the employee went to sleep due to eye strain and medication, missing an impromptu 2 AM deadline call. When the persistent ringing woke the employee's mother, she answered the phone only to be lectured by the startup team. The management aggressively questioned why her child was sleeping during a “full-time role” and explicitly labelled the behaviour as highly unprofessional. The employee asked Reddit if he should leave the startup and look for a new job. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“My startup questioned my professionalism because I slept after working all day. Need advice,” the employee wrote, adding, “Last night we had a deadline, and the team wanted everyone to keep working until around 2 AM. I had already spent the entire day in the office, and my eyes were hurting badly from staring at the screen. I had also taken medication, so I went to sleep.”

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The team later had a WhatsApp group call at night, but as the man was asleep, he didn’t attend. However, the persistent ringing woke up his mom, who picked up the call and was slammed by the startup.

“Instead of simply asking where I was, they told my mother that this is a full-time role, asked how I could be sleeping, and said it was a sign of unprofessionalism.”

The employee continued, “That really made me uncomfortable. I understand that deadlines happen and sometimes extra work is required, but expecting someone to stay awake until 2 AM after already working a full office day—and then making those comments to my mother when she happened to answer the group call—felt inappropriate.”

He asked Reddit whether the startup had crossed a professional boundary and whether he should simply quit.