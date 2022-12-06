Stephen King to Margaret Atwood to Neil Gaiman: Authors tweet to support write after only two people show up to her book

Debutant author Chelsea Banning recently took to Twitter to share how “upset” and “embarrassed” she felt after only two people turned up to her book signing event. However, what she couldn’t have imagined is the outpouring of support she received, especially from famous authors like Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, and Neil Gaiman.

“Only 2 people came to my author signing yesterday, so I was pretty bummed about it. Especially as 37 people responded "going" to the event. Kind of upset, honestly, and a little embarrassed,” Banning wrote expressing her frustration. Soon, she received a reply from Margaret E. Atwood. “Join the club. I did a signing to which Nobody came, except a guy who wanted to buy some Scotch tape and thought I was the help,” she wrote. Banning also posted a reply.

Take a look at the tweets:

Stephen King also shared his experience to show support to the new author. She also shared a reply and wrote, “Omg! Btw my husband freaked out more than me that Stephen King replied. Huge fan! Thank you for your stories, sir!”

Neil Gaiman too shared a story from one of his book signing events. He posted, “Terry Pratchett and I did a signing in Manhattan for Good Omens that nobody came to at all. So you are two up on us. ”

