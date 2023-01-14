StevenSpielberg trends on Twitter as pics of SS Rajamouli’s fanboy moment with the director go viral

With RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning a Golden Globe, Twitter is abuzz with posts related to the team members of the film. Be it about the actors or director SS Rajamouli, fans are posting various shares to showcase their love for the film and its crew. Amid those posts, a tweet by the director of RRR has gone viral. He shared two images after meeting Steven Spielberg. It is Rajamouli’s fanboy moment after meeting the world renowned director which amazed people. And now, netizens are tweeting about the meeting - so much so that #StevenSpielberg is also trending on Twitter.

“I just met GOD!!!” Rajamouli wrote as he posted the images. The first image shows him trying to contain his excitement while looking at Spielberg. In the second picture, he is posing with the director and RRR’s music composer MM Keeravani.

Take a look at the post:

It didn’t take long for people to start tweeting about the moment using the hashtag #StevenSpielberg. “Legends! It's everyone's fanboy moment when they meet the great #StevenSpielberg . What a picture!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Hearty Congratulations @ssrajamouli!! Way to go! Lets welcome #StevenSpielberg to the Indian Film Festival as well and Indian Cinemas as well!” shared another. “#StevenSpielberg - Truly GOD of God Directors,” expressed a third.

