'Stop harassing my 86-year-old father': Neelesh Misra blasts Airtel over late mother's phone bill

Journalist and writer Neelesh Misra took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to criticise Airtel for repeatedly harassing his octogenarian father. Misra said his father, who is 86, is getting calls from Airtel every other day regarding his late wife's phone connection. Neelesh Misra calls out Airtel for harassing his elderly father over his late mother's phone bill.(/Getty Images)

The founder of rural media platform Gaon Connection, who is based in Lucknow, said his mother died last September, and that her phone connection was suspended immediately after her death. Despite this, Airtel continues to call his father every few days demanding payment.

Neelesh Misra has also urged Airtel to update their records promptly to prevent further distress to his father.

“Dear @airtelindia for god’s sake stop harassing my 86-year-old father by calling him constantly to pay the phone bill of my mother who passed away last September (her phone service was suspended immediately)," he said on X.

“Your last call was two days ago. He gets a call every second or third day. Can you imagine the trauma a person must go through saying again and again to your soulless executives that his wife is no more? Why don’t they update their records?” he further added.

Take a look at the post:

What Airtel told Misra

Airtel apologised following Misra's post and said that the telecom giant has updated the account records, and ensured that no further calls will be made regarding the bill.

“We understand how difficult this gap of communication must be for you and your family, Neelesh. Please accept our heartfelt apologies,” Airtel said.

We understand how difficult this gap of communication must be for you and your family, Neelesh. Please accept our heartfelt apologies. Nevertheless, we're actively addressing the issue and are committed to significantly improving your experience with us. Thanks, Muskan

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Responding to the post an X user, Kumar Gaurav, commented, “My left hand doesn’t talk to my right hand - this is their situation - their CRM tools don’t effectively talk to downstream systems as effectively as they should. That’s why DNd and cancellations take longer”.

A second user, Sanwali Sharma, commented, “Customer service is a joke in India. They should rename that to customer harassment. And it's not just @airtelindia. Every private company is same”.