Straight out of a cartoon: Man accidentally steps on loose piece of wood, gets whacked on face

If you’re someone who loved watching cartoons as a child, you’ll probably remember the hilarious parts where a character found itself getting smacked on the face by a loose floorboard or a flat object while running or chasing someone. What made the situation more hilarious was the sound effect of birds chirping over the character’s head after the fall. A video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman shows almost the exact thing but in real life. The clip has prompted varied reaction among netizens.

“The video starts with a man carrying apiece of floor wood. As the clip goes on he sets the wood on a blank space on the deck, but then accidentally steps on it resulting in a big blow on his face by the unstable piece of wood.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some seven hours ago, the video has garnered over 6.2 lakh views and several comments. While many pointed out that the scenario looked straight out of a cartoon show, others were concerned about the man.

Please internet, add the tweety birds flying around his head along with the sound effects. I KNOW he was hearing them anyway — Awesome Sauce (@ALindenbusch) April 5, 2021

I feel wrong for both laughing and swearing in the same moment at that. I hope he is fine. — Forbestonow (@forbestonow) April 5, 2021

I 100% could see myself doing this. — Sounds About Right 🌯 (@Soundsaboutrig4) April 5, 2021

The only thing missing is little tweeting birds circling his head. — this guy (@hafamind) April 5, 2021

What in the name of Tom and Jerry just happened here??? 😂 https://t.co/6Q82DYhU3f — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) April 5, 2021





What are your thoughts on this video?

