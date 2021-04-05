IND USA
The image shows a surveillance footage of the man with the piece of wood.(Twitter/@rexchapman)
Straight out of a cartoon: Man accidentally steps on loose piece of wood, gets whacked on face

As the clip goes on the man sets the wood on a blank space on the deck, but then accidentally steps on it resulting in a big blow on his face
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 02:08 PM IST

If you’re someone who loved watching cartoons as a child, you’ll probably remember the hilarious parts where a character found itself getting smacked on the face by a loose floorboard or a flat object while running or chasing someone. What made the situation more hilarious was the sound effect of birds chirping over the character’s head after the fall. A video shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman shows almost the exact thing but in real life. The clip has prompted varied reaction among netizens.

“The video starts with a man carrying apiece of floor wood. As the clip goes on he sets the wood on a blank space on the deck, but then accidentally steps on it resulting in a big blow on his face by the unstable piece of wood.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some seven hours ago, the video has garnered over 6.2 lakh views and several comments. While many pointed out that the scenario looked straight out of a cartoon show, others were concerned about the man.


What are your thoughts on this video?

