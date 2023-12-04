Stray dog trapped inside drain for 3 days rescued by Delhi fire service officials

In the Green Park area of Delhi, a stray dog found itself in a precarious situation after tumbling into a gutter. Trapped for three days, its cries finally reached someone's ears, prompting the intervention of Delhi Fire Service officials. The canine had entered the gutter through a damaged manhole but was unable to come out of it. The fire service personnel then skillfully drilled into the road to rescue the distressed dog, ensuring its safe retrieval.

Snapshot of the dog being saved. (Instagram/@ Simanta V. Mahanta )

"Unsung heroes from the Delhi Fire Service rescuing a doggo trapped inside a gutter for three days," wrote Simanta V. Mahanta as she shared the video of the rescue operation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The clip shows the fire personnel drilling inside the road and trying to locate the dog. As they clear the stones from the way, the dog can be heard whimpering. Finally, once the hole is big enough, a man goes inside it and pulls out the dog to safety.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 3.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

