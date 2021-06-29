Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple. Kunal Kohli shares clip

Legendary music director RD Burman’s 82nd birthday was celebrated by people all around the country on June 27. With several tweets and snippets of the maestro’s compositions, fans paid beautiful tributes on social media platforms. Now, a clip has surfaced on Twitter featuring a street artist playing the trumpet on the tunes of one of Burman’s popular compositions. The video has grabbed much attention and was shared by film director Kunal Kohli too.

The video, originally shared by Film history pics, shows the man playing the song Pyar Karne Wale Pyar Karte Hain from the movie Shaan composed by Burman. “Where is this? Can we please do something for this talented musician who seems to have hit upon hard times. Does anyone know his whereabouts?” reads the caption by Kohli.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 27, the clip has garnered over 41,600 views and several reactions. While many lauded the artist’s talent, others came forward to show their appreciation by asking for his number to help him out with gigs and donations. Some simply shared clapping emoticons to show their liking for the video.

“Great performance. Please share any contact detail with me too. Would be happy to extend token of appreciation,” wrote a Twitter user. “Saw video on YouTube ..it is Panvel,” commented another.

