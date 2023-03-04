Street food vendor makes a cat out of dosa batter, netizens are wowed

Dosa is easily one of the most popular dishes around our country. From cafes to restaurants to even on the street, you can find this dish almost anywhere. While we all recognise dosa in its classic circular shape, have you ever come across an artistic dosa?

Manoj Kumar, the CEO of the Naandi Foundation, shared the video of an artistic dosa on Twitter. The two-minute video shows a street food vendor attempting to create an animal shape by spreading the dosa batter over the pan in a circular motion. A short while later, you can notice that the man has actually drawn a cat on the pan.

In the post's caption, Kumar wrote, "I believe India's street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient, and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy's artistic skills."

This video was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 48,000 times. The clip also has more than 700 likes and several comments.

An individual posted, "As long as it's not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise, or Oreo, it's cool." "Where to find this chef- wow," wrote another. A third person added, "Incredible talent by an incredible Indian."

