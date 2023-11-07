Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Street vendor makes Rajnigandha omelette. Would you dare to try it?

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 07, 2023 09:55 PM IST

“What the hell did I just see?!” posted an individual in the comments of the video that shows a street vendor making Rajnigandha omelette.

Omelettes are a delicious food option that can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack item. While many people prefer to add vegetables or cheese to their omelettes for added flavour, this street vendor added something that has irked food lovers. Wondering what it is? Well, he added pan masala to the omelette.

Read| ‘Garbage on a platter’: Chocolate loaded omelette irks netizens

Street vendor making Rajnigandha omelette. (X/@MhaskarChief)

“Move on Gujarat, now Bihar has truly arrived on the scene,” wrote X user Zee while sharing a video on the microblogging platform. The video opens to show a street food vendor tipping two packets of Rajnigandha into a pot with some eggs. He then gives it a good whisk and pour the mixture onto a tawa. As the video goes on, he adds two bread slices to it and flips it. Finally, he garnishes the omelette with chutney, ketchup, and some veggies.

Watch the video shared on X right here:

The video was shared on October 6. It has since accumulated over 24,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Next level,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What the hell did I just see?!”

“Bolo zubaan kesri,” expressed a third.

Also Read| ‘Chai ke saath mazak nahi’: Video of man making momos chai irks food lovers

