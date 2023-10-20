‘Garbage on a platter’: Chocolate loaded omelette irks netizens

Omelettes are a highly preferred food option. One can have it for breakfast or whenever the hunger strikes. While many prefer to add vegetables or cheese to their omelettes, would you ever think of adding chocolate? Sounds bizarre, right? Well, a street food vendor was seen making a chocolate omelette, and needless to say, it irked many people. Man cooking omelette with chocolate.(Instagram/@Gagandeep Singh)

This video was shared by Gagandeep Singh on Instagram. It opens to show a man adding butter to a hot pan and breaking five eggs into it. Then he adds green chillies, onions, and tomatoes. Then he takes two chocolates and grates them on top of the omelette. Once it is ready, he pours more chocolate over it and serves it with a touch of mayonnaise. (Also Read: Man makes omelette chowmein in viral video, irks people. Watch)

Watch the video of the man making a chocolate omelette here:

Since this video was posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The share also has numerous comments. Many were unhappy with this food combination.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Uncle please mix poison too.”

A second commented, “Why did you make it?”

A third shared, “This can be the cause of severe health issues and this person is promoting it.”

“I will throw up,” added a fourth.

A fifth posted, “This is literally garbage on a platter! Just because one can doesn’t mean one should.”

This isn’t the first time that an omelette recipe has gone viral due to a bizarre combination. Earlier, a video of a man making an omelette with mangos had taken social media by storm. A video of him was shared by Instagram user @thegreatindianfoodi. The man was seen mixing eggs with mango and spices. But that’s not where it ends. To take things to the next level, he even adds Fanta to it.

