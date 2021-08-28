Strike and make the cut!

Born on 28th August 1992

It has been quite some time since the Tokyo Olympics 2021 ended, but the hype still isn't over, for it was undoubtedly one of the grandest performances given by Indian players. Be it gold, silver, or bronze, this time India had all. However, another plus is that it paved the pathway for a new sport to develop in the following years.

Obviously, Indians are more than just ecstatic after javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won as the first track and field gold medalist, in Olympics. But there is more, as India hit a new victory this year. One that sets the standard in javelin throw in the woman's category and breaks all the social stereotypes as she grows.

With Annu Rani's 18th world rank, India's first female athlete was qualified to javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics 2021. Before this, she even bagged gold in interstate competitions, silver in the Asian Athletic Championship, and bronze in Asian Games. In 2019 she broke her own record by striking the ground ahead of 60 meters and made the cut.

However, her journey has been hard throughout; but it is as sweet as sugarcane.

Annu Rani who hails from a small village named Bahadurpur in Uttar Pradesh belongs to a family of farmers. In her conservative family women are confined to four walls, and if they go outside they are asked to bow heads whenever a man crossed the path.

The same went into the upbringing of Annu Rani. But destiny had something else written for the girl who, when found her way, never gave up. Mind it, she still doesn't!!

Growing up, little Annu always dreamed of holding up with quality education and be independent, but she had to leave school midway. Yet against her father's will, she would often manage to enter the field and play cricket along with her brother. During this time, her physical abilities and upper body strength caught the attention of her brother Upendra.

In a way, her brother was the real strength who supported her to embark on this adventure. In fact, it was he who forced her to throw sugarcane the farthest on an empty field after seeing her abilities on the ground.

A runner himself, Upendra knew that she must enrol in an academy that specializes in the javelin throw. However, the village lacked such a faculty, and practising at school didn't work well for her. The girl then, created an alternative field to practice regularly on her father's property. From sugarcane to bamboo sticks, she used everything to never let her practice suffer.

Annu's father always remained strict about her involvement in sports and the hours she practised. Her father, though, could not keep up with the dedication of his daughter. Thus, he himself accompanied her at 3 in the morning to the fields and help her in training.

These social barriers remained even after being called up for Indian Camp 2012 in Patiala. Considering the financial and security aspects, her family decided to reject the offer. However, nothing could stop her as she still managed to convince everyone at home and finally began with her formal training under the supervision of experts and proper facilities. Amidst all the struggles of sustaining and adapting to the new condition in a new city, she made it all possible with her adamant nature.

"In the beginning, everyone has to struggle. There are tough situations. It is what happened to me too. But only when we go through these struggles and achieve success, we become stronger than before", in an interview with YourStory

Even though she couldn't make it to the Olympics finals this year, her journey assures the country that the day isn't far. As long as Annu Rani has a firm head and a tip that points forward at eye level she will take it as far as possible; though the one at the moment is just a few meters away!

This story was first published in ThisDay.app.