Student writes apology note for playing music in hostel bathroom

A post on Reddit claiming how a woman had to write an apology letter for playing music in a hostel’s bathroom while taking a bath has left people baffled. The post has further prompted people to share various reactions with some sharing posting stories of their own.

“An apology letter for listening to music - Amal Jyothi College of Engineering,” reads the caption of the post shared along with an image. The picture shows a woman holding an apology letter. “Sister Maga Amala Hostel. Sub: Apology Letter. Respected sister, I sincerely apologise for hearing songs on my phone while having bath and this won't happen again. I kindly request you to return my phone as I have important works and projects to complete,” reads the apology letter.

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1,500 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people. A few were also amazed by the student’s handwriting too.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“The handwriting is dope,” posted a Reddit user. “I think that's taking a bit far,” shared another. “Is this like an actual rule in hostels? To not listen to music while taking a bath?” wondered a third. “Me scrolling through this post in class,” wrote a fourth.

