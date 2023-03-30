Students bring pressure cooker, bucket, and more to celebrate ‘no bag’ day in Chennai college

A video of students celebrating ‘No bag’ day in a college in Chennai has left people amused. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the things that the students got instead of their bags. The video capturing the creativity of the people has amused people. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows students of a Chennai college carrying different items to celebrate ‘no bag’ day.(Instagram/@vaazhka_dude)

“POV: it’s no bag day in your college,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The share also has several hashtags like #collegelife, #chennaicollege, and #womenschristiancollege. The video opens to show the students walking around holding different items. From bucket to pressure cooker, to hanger to carton, the video shows how creatively the students celebrated the fun day.

Take a look at the post:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Wish this was there when I was still in WCC haha! But juniors, you killed it,” shared an Instagram user. “This seems so fun,” commented another. “How creative? Wow!” posted a third. “The girl who brought the mug and the hangar,” expressed a fourth. “This is dope,” wrote a fifth.

