Students learn sign language from teacher to communicate with cafe worker. Watch

The internet is full of heartwarming stories that never fail to make us smile. Now, another wholesome story that has gone viral on Twitter shows several students learning and using sign language to communicate with their cafeteria worker.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Twitter user @DannyDeraney, you can see a few children approaching their cafeteria worker to order food. As they come one by one, each of them uses sign language to communicate with her. In the post's caption @DannyDeraney explained, "The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. A teacher taught her students sign language so they can communicate with the cafeteria worker who is deaf. Teach your children well."

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on February 3. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been viewed more than 63,000 times and has also received 6000 likes. Many people have also commented on the clip.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "And there was me getting emotional because I thought the lunch lady learned sign language so she could communicate with the kids. Now I'm REALLY emotional." Another person said, "I love this! I love that teacher and those kids. My paternal grandparents were both deaf. This makes me think of them." A third person wrote, "That's so thoughtful and sweet! What a great lesson to teach the kids in so many ways."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}