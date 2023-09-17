News / Trending / Sudarsan Pattnaik uses 50 Konark wheels to make sand art on PM Modi’s birthday

Sudarsan Pattnaik uses 50 Konark wheels to make sand art on PM Modi’s birthday

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 17, 2023 01:57 PM IST

The sand art created by Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha’s Puri beach shows PM Modi seeking blessings from Lord Vishwakarma on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 today, September 17. On his birthday, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended his wishes through a magnificent sand art. He created PM Modi’s sculpture and installed 50 Konark wheels on Puri Beach in Odisha.

Sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on PM Modi’s 73rd birthday. (X/@sudarsansand)
Sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on PM Modi’s 73rd birthday. (X/@sudarsansand)

“Wishing our beloved Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May Lord #Vishwakarma blesses him with a long and healthy life to serve Bharat Mata. I’ve created a SandArt with installation of 50 Konark wheels with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha,” wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a sand art on X.

The sand art created by Pattnaik shows PM Modi seeking blessings from Lord Vishwakarma. The texts on the sand art reads, “Happy birthday Modi ji,” and “Bless us Lord Vishwakarma.”

Take a look at the sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik to wish PM Modi on his birthday below:

The sand art was shared on the microblogging website a few hours ago. Over 1.1 lakh people have so far viewed it, and over a hundred among them have shared their thoughts in the comments section. Additionally, over 9,000 X users have liked the sand art created by the artist.

Here’s how people reacted to this sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

“Sudarsan sir, you are the best. Great way to convey wishes to our beloved PM,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Modi ji ko janamdin ki hardik shubhkhamnayein [Happy birthday, Modi ji].”

“Wishing a happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister,” shared a third.

A fourth wished, “Happy birthday to you sir.”

The comments section is replete with people wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi his 73rd birthday.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

