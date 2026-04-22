Sundar Pichai reacts to Tim Cook’s 1st tweet after Apple confirms John Ternus as new CEO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined the global tech community in honouring Tim Cook following the announcement of his departure as Apple's CEO. Responding to Cook’s emotional "not goodbye" message on X, Pichai praised Cook’s "incredible run" and his unwavering commitment to Apple’s core mission. The Google chief also extended a warm welcome to incoming CEO John Ternus.

Sundar Pichai’s reaction to Tim Cook’s tweet after announcing his stepping down as Apple CEO has gone viral. (Reuters, Bloomberg)

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After Apple’s statement on the CEO succession, Tim Cook shared a tweet to inform his fans and followers about the development. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do!” he tweeted.

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What did Sundar Pichai post?

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian-origin CEO reacted to Cook’s X post and wrote, “Congrats on an incredible run Tim Cook, always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian-origin CEO reacted to Cook’s X post and wrote, “Congrats on an incredible run Tim Cook, always respected your deep commitment to Apple's mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual joked, “Silicon Valley friendship level: sending congratulations while secretly checking whose stock went up more.” Another shared, “Apple and Google are not that much in a competition; they are essential and useful to each other.”

A third posted, “Made my day to read this. Apple and Google have a complicated relationship that’s made the world a better place.” A fourth wrote, “Not many people leave power with this kind of grace. That’s legacy.”

Tim Cook on stepping down as CEO:

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company,” he said in a statement.

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The exec added, “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”

Tim Cook on his successor:

While Cook is set to become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors, the position of CEO will be fulfilled by John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Talking about his successor, the outgoing CEO said, “John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor. He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future. I could not be more confident in his abilities and his character, and I look forward to working closely with him on this transition and in my new role as executive chairman.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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