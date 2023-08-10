Sunidhi Chauhan’s incredible dance to Emiliana amazes people

Sunidhi Chauhan took to Instagram to share a video that shows her taking part in a viral online trend. She, along with choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes, is seen dancing to the hit song Emiliana.

The image shows Sunidhi Chauhan and Sherlyn Fernandes dancing to Emiliana. (Instagram/@sunidhichauhan5)

“Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you,” the singer wrote as she posted the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show her and Fernandes dressed in sporty outfits with their hair tied in twin-bun hairdos. Throughout the video, they are seen showcasing some cool moves to the hit track. Their performance may inspire you to shake a leg too.

Take a look at this dance video shared by Sunidhi Chauhan:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 60,000 likes. The video also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about Sunidhi Chauhan’s dance video?

“The multitalented Sunidhi! First killer voice now she comes with killer moves!” posted an Instagram user. “Slaying it,” added another. “Damn cool,” joined a third. “Doing it so effortlessly. Wow. You are amazing,” wrote a fourth.

A few months ago, in April, a video of her singing Unholy with her son sparked a debate online. Sung by German singer Kim Petras and English singer Sam Smith, Unholy became an instant chart-topper and inspired many to share their own renditions of the song. Sunidhi Chauhan also joined the trend with her son. While some called their performance “cute”, others expressed that the song is “inappropriate” for a kid as the song is about infidelity in marriage.

