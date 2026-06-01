Swiggy executive struggles to pay 80 at petrol pump due to wet currency note, what happens next wins hearts

A Swiggy delivery executive struggling to pay for ₹80 worth of fuel due to a rain-soaked currency note found help from an unexpected stranger. The heartwarming interaction, captured on video, has since gone viral, with many social media users saying the man's final words were the highlight of the clip.

The heartwarming interaction has since won praise online, (Instagram/@xbhandesiri_)

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The video was shared by the Instagram page @xbhandesiri_. In the clip, a Swiggy delivery executive is seen waiting at a petrol pump amid heavy rain. As he hands over a currency note to pay for fuel, he tells the attendant, "Ek minute, aap yeh dekhna zara, mera note thoda sa geela hai."

The petrol pump attendant responds, "Fir toh yeh rakhne mein bahut dikkat ho jaayegi." The delivery executive, seemingly worried, replies, "Mere paas abhi aur paise nahi hai."

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{{^usCountry}} That's when a man waiting on a nearby bike steps in to help. "Mujhe do," he says, offering to pay for the fuel instead. The Swiggy delivery executive tells him he only needs ₹80 worth of petrol. The man then asks the attendant to fill the fuel using his money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That's when a man waiting on a nearby bike steps in to help. "Mujhe do," he says, offering to pay for the fuel instead. The Swiggy delivery executive tells him he only needs ₹80 worth of petrol. The man then asks the attendant to fill the fuel using his money. {{/usCountry}}

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As the petrol pump worker informs the delivery executive that the "uncle" is paying for him, the visibly grateful rider says, "Thank you, Uncle ji." The man simply smiles and replies, “Tum bhi kisi ki madad karna.”

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Internet praises stranger's kindness

The heartwarming interaction has since won praise online, with many social media users calling it a reminder that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

"Sir, aap jaise log hi duniya ko thodi aur achhi bana rahe hain," wrote one user.

Another commented, "India without politics," while a third shared, "Someone once said to me, 'Achhe logon ko achhe log mil jaate hain'".

Several viewers said the man's final remark stayed with them long after the video ended. "His last line, 'Tum bhi kisi ki madad kar dena'," wrote one user. Another added, "Woh last line," while a third commented, "He won when he said, 'Tum bhi kisi aur ki madad karna'."

Many others simply expressed their admiration for the stranger. "Uncle ji ko dil se salute," read one comment, while another user wrote, "Uncle, respect button." A third added, "Thanks to uncle."

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For many online, the interaction served as a simple yet powerful reminder to help others whenever possible.