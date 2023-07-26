Swiggy Instamart’s out-of-the-box resignation letter goes viral

Are you one of those people who have decided to quit their job for a healthier work environment, a salary hike, or to pursue their dream job? If the answer is yes, you know how challenging it can be to write a resignation letter that is both professional and tactful. Many of us turn to Google to find the best resignation letter examples and templates to help us craft the perfect letter.

The image features the resignation letter shared by Swiggy Instamart on Twitter. (Twitter/@SwiggyInstamart)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Swiggy Instamart has taken it upon itself to help those struggling with this process. They recently shared a creative resignation letter on their social media platforms that will inspire anyone looking to quit their job. The letter uses everyday items in a unique and creative way to convey the message.

“How to quit your job using Instamart,” tweeted Swiggy Instamart along with sharing a picture. The resignation letter ends with a humorous touch: “Sorry for your loss. You are losing a gem. If UNO UNO.”

Take a look at the resignation letter shared by Swiggy Instamart right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the resignation letter has accumulated over 90,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section and shared their thoughts. The last line of the letter got people talking.

Here’s how people reacted to Swiggy Instamart’s creative resignation letter:

A Twitter user shared, “Last line is best. If UNO UNO.” “Creativity out of the box,” commented another. “Is it admin’s resignation letter?” enquired a third. A fourth added, “Imagine ‘your’ Employees leaving with the same letter!” “This is super cute. Whoever is behind this deserves a bonus,” expressed a fifth with a heart emoticon. A sixth wrote, “Avi resume bhi do bhai (Please share resume too).” “Will the company accept resignation after looking at the creativity?” joined a seventh. What are your thoughts on this out-of-the-box resignation letter? Will you take a cue from it the next time you find yourself in this situation?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail