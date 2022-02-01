Swiggy posts story of delivery person who helped save a man’s life

The story of a delivery partner working with Swiggy, who went beyond his call of duty to help a man in need, has warmed people’s hearts. The tale has prompted people to appreciate him. There is a chance you’ll be inclined to do the same after reading about what he did.

Swiggy posted how the delivery driver named Mrunal Kirdat was 'a true saviour” for Colonel (Retd.) Man Mohan Malik. They wrote a caption from the point of view of Malik.

“On 25th December, I fell seriously ill and my son decided to drive me to Lilavati Hospital. There was heavy traffic and we were unable to move even an inch. My son frantically pleaded for help and requested two-wheeler riders for help as they could navigate through the traffic faster and get me to the hospital. But passers-by did not stop. A Swiggy delivery boy was kind and immediately agreed to take me to the hospital. Shouting over and over again, Mrunal Kirdat asked other motorists to give way. Finally, we reached Hospital. Mrunal quickly informed the staff that I was serious and asked them to act at the earliest,” reads the caption.

“After several weeks at the hospital, I am well. All I could think about was the young boy who gave me a new lease of life. For me, he is truly a “Saviour” as Swiggy calls them. If not for him, I would have perhaps never been able to return to my loved ones. Thank you to him and all the unsung delivery heroes,” he added.

The post is complete with an image of both Kirdat and Malik. Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about two hours ago. Since being shared it has accumulated more than 1,600 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated several appreciative comments.

“Proud moment,” wrote an Instagram user. “A true human,” posted another. “Great job,” shared a third. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post?

