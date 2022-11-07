Lagaan memes take over Twitter as India gears up for semi- final match against England

In the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will play against Jos Buttler-led England to secure a spot for the World Cup final set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Though the semi-final will take place on November 10, people are already taking to Twitter to show their excitement for the upcoming game. Amid the various tweets, memes are also flooding the microblogging site, especially the Lagaan-related posts.

Just like this tweet shared by Netflix India where they mentioned that India securing a spot at the semi-final is reminding them of the film Lagaan. “The team made it to the semi-finals. Lagaan remake coming this Thursday! #INDvENG,” they wrote.

Here are some more Lagaan-related Twitter posts that may make you say “Spot on!"

“(About the semifinal against England) The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We have played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do,” Rohit said after India's comfortable win over Zimbabwe on Sunday that helped the team secure a spot in the semi-final.