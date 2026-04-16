'Take care, no worries': Employee’s chats reveal ‘rarely seen’ side of Indian startup boss

While startup environments are frequently criticised for being high-pressure and toxic, one employee’s viral post is proving that leadership makes all the difference. Sharing a series of supportive WhatsApp messages, the individual revealed that in two years at an Indian startup, their managers have never questioned a single leave or work-from-home request, prioritising empathy over scrutiny.

Screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation shared by an employee. (Screengrab (Reddit))

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“Managers at my startup,” an individual wrote on Reddit, adding, “They have never ever asked a single question whenever I have asked for leaves or wfh.”

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The employee continued, “People say startup culture is bad but I have been here for 2 years and never faced a single toxic situation. It only boils down to the kind of people you are working with.”

A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

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{{^usCountry}} The individual concluded the post with screenshots of their WhatsApp communication with their manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual concluded the post with screenshots of their WhatsApp communication with their manager. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An individual advised, “This tone of communication at the workplace is going to bite you in the back someday. Please be professional in your communication for your own good.” The OP replied, “We’re too casual here, but yeah, noted for future reference.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual advised, “This tone of communication at the workplace is going to bite you in the back someday. Please be professional in your communication for your own good.” The OP replied, “We’re too casual here, but yeah, noted for future reference.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another shared, “My manager said in a team meeting that taking leave should be avoided at all costs. Work is important, and we need to plan our lives around our work. Unless it's very, very urgent that you can't avoid something, you are supposed to be working without fail. His examples - birthdays in family, any ceremonies in family, trips with family, vacation with family - all should be avoided to prioritise our work.” A third commented, “It appears like you might be exploiting his kindness, and he may flip sometime soon.” The OP posted, “How is taking wfh or leaves exploitative?”

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A fourth wrote, “Indian work culture is so bad that people are now considering this unhealthy and exploitative from OP's side. Man, this is how it is supposed to be. You get sick leave and work from home whenever you're unwell, that's standard. At FAANG and non-FAANG top companies, aise hi hota hai usually unless you have a sh**ty manager. Don't let the workplace exploit you; this is how it is supposed to be. Look at how she informed them and didn't ask. You're living your life, you're not in school ki you have to take permission for everything.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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