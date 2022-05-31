'Take the Hill': Anand Mahindra recalls wise words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam after M&M shares touch new high

After shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) touched a new high and topped ₹1,000 mark for the first time, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share about the achievement. In an inspiring Twitter thread, Mahindra shared how he kept his team motivated and further congratulated his colleagues for the achievement. While doing so, he also recalled a piece of advice from former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

In his first tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a mantra that kept his team motivated when M&M's share price plummeted from its all-time high of ₹984 in 2019. "In 2019, M&M's share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of ₹984. In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam's advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. 'Take the Hill,' he said, i.e., dare to dream," Anand Mahindra tweeted with an image.

At the end of the conference, Anand Mahindra requested his team to 'Take the Hill' to return to their previous all-time high. "So at the end of the conference, I requested the whole team to 'Take the share price hill – get the share price back to its highest previous point. By our 75th Anniversary, let's see a return to a share price of 984. We have done it before, and we can do it again," the industrialist added with an image of a hill.

He lauded the efforts of Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group; Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; and their colleagues after the company achieved a new high recently. "The deadline of the 75th Anniversary was missed. But by only a year. The new leadership team took up the baton & today our stock closed at the round number of ₹1000-a new high. I thank & salute @anishshah21 & @rajesh664 & all their colleagues who have 'Taken the Hill' again," Mahindra concluded the thread with a screenshot from the NSE website.

Take a look at his inspiring Twitter thread:

The main tweet has accumulated more than 7,500 likes and over 363 retweets, and the numbers are only increasing. The wise words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and M&M's new high prompted people to share varied comments.

"M&M is very valued, human centric, innovative and bold brand. Every Indian proudly can have atleast one product of this brand. Hope in Aviation, Space & Robotics M&M should make more scientific, industrial victories," commented an individual. "Yes and that's the reason I am holding my M&M shares," posted another. "To great men who wants the nation to do well. Greatness comes with knowledge," expressed a third.

After reporting solid quarterly numbers, the shares of Mahindra & Mahindra continued to rally, recording another high of ₹1034.90 on National Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter thread by Anand Mahindra?