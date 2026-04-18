TCS CEO K Krithivasan says Nida Khan is ‘neither HR manager nor responsible for recruitment’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan, in a statement, announced that the company has initiated an independent investigation into allegations regarding its Nashik office. The company clarified that Nida Khan, who was "repeatedly" referred to as an HR manager, was “neither an HR manager nor responsible for recruitment”.

TCS CEO on Nida Khan:

TCS Nashik unit is under scrutiny over allegations of sexual harassment and religious coercion of employees. (Reuters)

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“Ms. Nida Khan who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neithera HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” Krithivasan said in the statement.

Police labelled Nida Khan as the “mastermind” behind the alleged sexual violence, religious coercion and conversion. She is one of the eight accused.

In a statement to HT, her family said she joined the BPO in 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked as a telecaller.

“My daughter has not done any of these things. She simply went to work every day and got into trouble just for saying hello and goodbye to people,” Nida’s father claimed.

What is the Nashik unit row?

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{{^usCountry}} Employees at TCS's Nashik unit alleged sexual harassment by fellow and senior colleagues. Some also alleged that they faced religious coercion. A total of 9 FIRs have been lodged in March and April based on complaints from a male employee and 8 female employees. Independent investigation launched: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Employees at TCS's Nashik unit alleged sexual harassment by fellow and senior colleagues. Some also alleged that they faced religious coercion. A total of 9 FIRs have been lodged in March and April based on complaints from a male employee and 8 female employees. Independent investigation launched: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We would like to update you on the following actions that have been set in motion by us related to the recent matter in Nashik”, the CEO said in a statement, adding that the independent investigation will be headed by experts from Deloitte and Trilegal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We would like to update you on the following actions that have been set in motion by us related to the recent matter in Nashik”, the CEO said in a statement, adding that the independent investigation will be headed by experts from Deloitte and Trilegal. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS,” the statement read, adding, “We have constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS.”

In the statement, the CEO announced that the “findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations.”

Is the Nashik unit being shut down?

TCS CEO firmly quashed rumours of the Nashik unit's closure, adding that it is still in operation. “Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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