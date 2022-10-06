Teacher encourages students to say positive affirmations in mirror. Watch what they say

Teachers often come up with unusual yet interesting methods to help encourage students to be better versions of themselves. One such teacher is receiving lots of love after a video of her encouraging students to say positive affirmations in front of a mirror was shared on Instagram. The wholesome video may leave you happy too.

Joseph Roberts posted the video on his personal Instagram page that shows a teacher named Phillips. “Lil dude was feeling that!!! Our students need this!,” reads a caption posted along with the video. The wonderful video opens to show the teacher standing beside a mirror. One by one each of her students are seen standing in front of the mirror to say their daily words of affirmation.

Take a look at the video that may leave you inspired too:

Since being posted, the post has also gathered nearly 3,500 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments.

“I Got it!! Needed this today! LETS GOOOOOOOO!,” posted an Instagram user. “Love this!!,,” expressed another. “This is what initiating core memory looks like,” commented a third. “This is so amazing,” wrote a fourth.