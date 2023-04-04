Teacher makes 'Hogwarts acceptance letters’ for students using tea

We all had that one favourite teacher whom we loved not just because of how they taught us but also how they walked that extra mile for their students. Instagram user Alexandra McDowell is one such teacher, who took it upon herself to do something special for her students. She surprised her class with handmade ‘Howgates acceptance letters’ complete with tiny owl toys. She also took to Instagram to share how she made the letters using tea.

The image shows the ‘Hogwarts acceptance letters’ made by teachers for her students.(Instagram/@alexandrastampsmcdowell)

The video shows the teacher dipping the letter and the envelopes in tea to make them look like the parchment paper shown in the Harry Potter film series. She then uses dark green ink to write the name of the letter and once done, they look like the letter shown in the films. She even uses wax seals on the letters. That’s not all, the teacher also got tiny owl toys to make it seem like they are the ones delivering the letter to the students.

Guess how the students reacted? The teacher shared another video where she is seen explaining how every student gets their own ‘Hogwarts acceptance letter’. The excited and surprised reactions of the students heard in the background makes this video absolutely wonderful to watch.

Take a look at the posts:

The video showing the teacher making the letters was shared about five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Can I be your student?” posted an Instagram user. “I love this idea,” expressed another. “Wow. Can I get one?” asked a third. “Super cool we need teachers like you that care enough and take the time to do this,” praised a fourth. “Teachers like you make the world go around,” wrote a fifth.

