Teacher mistakes student’s sketch of him for photo, then this happens. Watch

A video of a heartwarming moment between a teacher and his student was shared on social media. The clip shows the man’s reaction after getting a gift from his student that he thought was a photograph but turned out to be a sketch. A teacher's reaction to his sketch by his student (left) and the artwork that left him surprised (right). (Instagram/@art_by__ck)

Instagram user Chandrakant Kumar shared this video that shows his teacher’s reaction. “Epic Reaction of my professor (St. Xavier's college Ranchi),” he wrote as he shared the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video, the teacher is handed over a sketchbook. As he takes a look at it, he quizzically asks, “Ye print hai (Is this printed)?” To this, another student answers that it is a sketch. The surprised teacher then goes on to inquire who made the sketch. He exclaims loudly “super re” and shows his appreciation for the artist.

Towards the end of the video, he shares a few words of praise and encouragement as he says, “You should definitely become an artist. Iska koi comparison nehi hai (There’s no comparison)”.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the teacher’s reaction:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has captured over 4.4 million views. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to this viral video?

“When he said ‘Iska koi comparison nehi’, he really meant it,” posted an Instagram user. “Every artist deserves this kind of reaction,” added another. “The reaction is everything,” joined a third. “Keep it up bro,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this video of a student surprising a teacher with his sketch? Did the video leave you amazed?