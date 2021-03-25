Home / Trending / Teacher takes kindergarten class on a virtual zoo trip. Watch adorable clip
trending

Teacher takes kindergarten class on a virtual zoo trip. Watch adorable clip

The video prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The video, since being shared on Twitter, has gathered more than 6.7 million views.(Screengrab)

A teacher is receiving all the love on Twitter after a video of him taking his class on a virtual trip to a zoo went crazy viral. This creative gesture of Garett Talcott, a kindergarten teacher, has now won people over. There is a possibility you’ll love it too.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video gathered nearly 6.7 million views after being shared on Twitter. “Shoutout to this teacher that took his Kindergarten class on a virtual field trip to the zoo. Teachers are SO underpaid,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows Talcott roaming around the zoo with his laptop while on a call with his students. The excited voices of the children in the background, after seeing different animals, make the video even more delightful to watch.

Take a look at the clip and chances are it’ll leave you grinning ear to ear.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Marlow the dog meets vacuum cleaning robot. Watch what happens next

Lionel Messi lookalike thrills soccer-loving kids at an Egyptian orphanage

This sonification clip shared by Nasa is a mesmerising musical treat for people

These pets showing love to their buddies may melt your heart

People couldn’t stop appreciating the educator’s gesture and they shared the same while commenting.

“Videos like this make me realize how children are losing out on some pivotal moments in their childhood and this teacher trying to make the best of what’s available is why teachers are so important,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, an individual replied:

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Former student raises $27,000 for 77-year-old teacher living in car

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP