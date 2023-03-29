Teacher’s ‘passed away’ remark on report card sparks laughter

We all remember receiving remarks on our report cards as kids. Be it our teachers praising us to them highlighting the areas of improvement, the comments were of different kinds. One such remark on a report card is now going viral and it may leave you chuckling. A picture of a report card shows what a teacher wrote to indicate that a student has passed her examinations.

The image shows a part of the report card with a teacher's "passed away" remark.(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image isn’t new and was first shared back in 2019. It is, however, going viral again with many re-sharing it on Twitter. Just like this user of the microblogging platform. “Oh, lord,” Twitter user Anant Bhan wrote as he posted the image. The report shows the student’s scores in different subjects. And, in the place of “Teacher’s remarks” it reads, “She has passed away.”

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 6,800 views. Additionally, the tweet has also received several comments. A few recalled similar remarks from their teachers.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

The image shows a part of the report card with a teacher's "passed away" remark.(Screengrab)

“This seems far worse than ‘passed out’, that other usage for having graduated,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very shameful for a teacher,” expressed another. A third posted a facepalm emoticon to showcase their reaction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON