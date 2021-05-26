Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts

A heartwarming video posted by the official Twitter account of Shenendehowa Athletic Program, New York, has gone viral over the Internet. The clip shows a glimpse of a wholesome moment when a cancer survivor was helped by her teammates while finishing a relay race.

The 22-second-long clip shows three teammates of Yeva Klingbeil, a cancer warrior, helping her get across the line in a relay race. As Klingbeil finishes the relay, female athletes surround her and cheer for her. It is captioned, “What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet. Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!!”

The video, posted on May 25, has close to 1,500 likes already and several comments. Tweeple are showering the comment section with heart emoticons and a lot of appreciation. One of the users says, “What a beautiful, loving tribute to a teammate.” Another comment reads, “You go Yeva. Keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day.”

