Techie claims Deloitte revoked job offer after he quit current role: 'Hurts more than a breakup'

A techie has alleged that Deloitte revoked his job offer shortly after he resigned from his existing company, because he failed the firm’s background verification process. Rajeev Anjana shared his experience in a video on Instagram, saying the development came as a shock as he had already put in his resignation at the previous company.

The techie said that he had been “blacklisted" from the company. (Instagram/@rajeev.devjourney)

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“It really hurts when you try your best, crack the Big 4, and finally get the offer, and then one morning, you see this,” he said, showing an email from Deloitte’s background investigation team. “It hits hard. Honestly, it hurts even more than a breakup. And I already resigned from my company, and my notice period has ended. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up video, Anjana claimed that the company’s HR team refused to provide a clear reason behind the failed background verification. He said that he reached out for clarification but was told that the details were confidential. “I don’t understand what’s confidential about it. I cleared the interview, I passed all the rounds. If I was informed what the problem is, I could have helped resolve it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up video, Anjana claimed that the company’s HR team refused to provide a clear reason behind the failed background verification. He said that he reached out for clarification but was told that the details were confidential. “I don’t understand what’s confidential about it. I cleared the interview, I passed all the rounds. If I was informed what the problem is, I could have helped resolve it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that he was asked not to contact the HR team again and was informed that he had been “blacklisted,” making him ineligible to apply to the company in the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that he was asked not to contact the HR team again and was informed that he had been “blacklisted,” making him ineligible to apply to the company in the future. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to HT.com, Anjana said, “I connected with the HR team, and they informed me that they are not moving forward with my employment due to discrepancies found in my previous experience. As a result, my offer has been revoked. Although I was given a joining date earlier, the offer was later withdrawn, and I have been informed that I am blacklisted.”

(Also Read: Big4 manager in Hyderabad breaks down her monthly expenses: ‘ ₹50,000 rent for 3BHK’)

Social media reactions

The post has since gained traction online, prompting reactions from other users who shared similar experiences and words of encouragement.

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“A friend of mine cleared Deloitte's interviews 8 years ago but never received an offer. Today, he's thriving in one of India's top firms. Another friend of mine cleared Deloitte's interviews 9 years ago, waited 2 months for an offer that never came, and is now working at Microsoft. As for me, I cleared Deloitte's interviews twice and waited patiently for an offer that never arrived. I later on worked for a different Big 4 firm, and now working for a Big 3 firm. Trust me, your future is bright! Never give up! You’ll do really good,” one user wrote.

“You’ve got this. Hard times don’t last, and you’re on your way to something better,” commented another.

“You will do better im sure god bless you bro feeling really sorry for this,” wrote a third user.

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“Bigger offer is waiting for u bud. Its not tthe end of world. Rest 3are still there. Hassley ! Will improve ur blood flow,” commented one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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