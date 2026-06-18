Techie claims HR wants to re-interview her after candidate she referred failed interview: 'Bro triggered a rollback'

A techie has caught the internet’s attention after claiming that her company’s hiring team wanted to re-interview her because a candidate she referred allegedly failed to solve a basic coding problem.

Social media users debated the role and responsibility attached to employee referrals. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In a post on X, the user, who goes by Aditi on the platform, shared a screenshot of the email purportedly from her company’s hiring team. “Referred a friend for a job. Now, HR wants to interview me again,” she wrote in the caption of the X post.

According to the screenshot, the email read, “The candidate you referred was unable to solve a basic 3 sum problem. This has raised serious concerns regarding your judgment and evaluation process. We are now questioning the standards you used when recommending this individual. Accordingly, we have decided to conduct a fresh technical interview for you as well. We look forward to verifying your credentials once again. Regards, Hiring Team.”

Take a look at the post below:

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Social media reactions

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom debated the role and responsibility attached to employee referrals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom debated the role and responsibility attached to employee referrals. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is exactly why people don’t respond when strangers ask for referrals. A referral isn’t just forwarding a resume. You’re putting your own reputation on the line,” one user wrote.

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“Bro failed the referral so hard it triggered a rollback,” another joked.

A third user questioned the company’s approach. “How bad could the interview have gone that they’re asking for another round just to judge your decision-making process? That feels like something that should’ve just been a side note, not another interview especially when you’ve already worked there for a while and they’ve seen your work,” the user wrote.

“Reverse UNO this by replying them saying as you also want to interview them for their inability to assess ur technical skills properly in the first time. Why do they need re-confirmation? We are all equally responsible for our actions (or inactions)?” jokingly suggested another.

“Happens a lot in corporates,i know a person who recommended a very high performer and anytime the company wanted another employee they asked him first if he had any leads,” shared one user.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)