Techie sarcastically calls corporate jobs ‘useless’ for offering employees too much comfort

A tech professional’s sarcastic take on corporate life has amused social media users after he listed the many “problems” employees face while working at a well-equipped office. From air-conditioned transport and spotless campuses to elevators and an early departure, the man humorously suggested that corporate jobs leave employees with no struggle story to tell.

A techie joked that corporate life offered too much comfort to create a convincing struggle story. (Instagram/kyayaargagan)

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‘There is no struggle at all’

The techie, identified as Gagan, shared the video on Instagram, where he jokingly advised people to choose government jobs instead of comfortable corporate roles.

“Brother, corporate jobs are useless. In the morning, your bus comes to pick you up. There is no struggle at all. Unlike those with government jobs, you keep missing out on the hustle of the metro. The AC stays on in the bus for no reason, and there is no pushing or shoving, so you miss out on all the fun,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Continuing his sarcastic monologue, Gagan showed viewers the modern facilities available at his workplace. He joked that the beautifully designed and well-maintained campus prevented employees from enjoying the experience of visiting local paan stalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Continuing his sarcastic monologue, Gagan showed viewers the modern facilities available at his workplace. He joked that the beautifully designed and well-maintained campus prevented employees from enjoying the experience of visiting local paan stalls. {{/usCountry}}

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“They build such a beautiful campus for no reason, and it is so clean that you keep missing those local paan stalls,” he remarked.

He then turned his attention to the elevator and washroom facilities, claiming that such conveniences were damaging employees’ health and unnecessarily raising their ambitions.

“There is an elevator in the office for no reason, so you don’t use the stairs, and your health gets compromised. People’s ambitions increase just by looking at these Dyson ‘Air Dryers’, but there is no point,” he said.

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‘How will a struggle story be made?’

The techie concluded the clip by joking about employees leaving work before 5 pm and sleeping peacefully during their journey home.

“Then, at 10 minutes to 5, you leave for the bus and go sit there and sleep quietly. It’s useless, brother; get a government job. How will a ‘struggle story’ be made like this?” he added.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip was shared with the caption, “Jai corporate,” and drew several humorous as well as critical reactions.

One user joked about the future of corporate employment, writing, “That’s great, bro. One day, they’ll probably start getting all this work done by AI. At least AI wouldn’t even need a seat on the bus.”

Another highlighted job insecurity and commented, “It’s terrible. These days, companies can fire you for no reason at all.”

A third user jokingly accused Gagan of making others jealous, saying, “Tell me if you’re offering me a job. Otherwise, what is this? You’re just rubbing salt into the wound.”

“Hahaha, this is so hilarious,” another person wrote.

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)