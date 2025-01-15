Techie who failed to crack IIT, NIT says he draws more than 50 LPA, shares how: ‘Most realistic success’

A man shared his inspiring professional journey on social media, motivating people. In his post, he revealed how he failed to secure admission to prestigious institutions like IIT or NIT and instead graduated from a Tier-2 college. He recounted starting his career with a meager-paying job, facing a three-month unemployment period during the pandemic, and ultimately rising to a position where he now earns over ₹50 LPA. Pradeep Kumar Saini shared how he landed a high paying job despite being unable to crack IIT, NIT. (Instagram/@iampradeepkumarsaini)

Pradeep Kumar Saini shared his journey both on Instagram and LinkedIn. “My Journey so far!” he wrote. In his post, he documented how he developed himself throughout the years to keep his position relevant with changing times and technologies.

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say about this post, prompting varied reactions. An individual wrote, “Were you happy when it was needed? Guessing you are 40+ years old today. You didn't achieve things when it was needed. You are late. This is not happiness, it's a compromise.” Saini replied, “I got things on time, dear. First, I am 39. Secondly, age is just a number. If you see the post, I started earning well after 8 years of exp, and today I have 17 years of exp. I am happy and enjoying life. Completed the basics mandatory stuff at 35. So I am not late at all.

Another added, “Most realistic success.” A third commented, “Great man, keep it up and good going, sir. Hats off for this dedication.”

Who is Pradeep Kumar Saini?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BTech at Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he worked for various companies, including ShopClues, Paytm, and HealthKart, before joining Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.

Saini started his journey as a content creator in 2024. He runs a YouTube channel where he posts tutorials on coding, system design, interview tips, and career advice for aspiring software engineers. At the time of writing this report, he had nearly 5,000 subscribers.