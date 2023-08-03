Teen identifies 70 football team badges in 60 seconds. Can you beat his record?

Hassan Dawy, a 17-year-old teen from Lebanon, has smashed the world record for the most football teams identified by team badge in one minute. He named an astounding 70 football teams by simply looking at their badges. The record was earlier held by India’s Bhavya Chandan, who identified 36 teams in 60 seconds in 2021.

Hassan Dawy attempted this particular record at his school in Lebanon’s capital city, Beirut.(Guinness World Record)

To achieve this incredible feat, Dawy was presented with a slideshow of club crests from football leagues worldwide. With a rate of over one team per second, he identified and spoke the names of all 70 football teams in a minute. Guinness World Record reports that Dawy practised for at least one hour daily to prepare for this record.

According to Guinness World Records, Dawy decided to attempt this particular record because he is a football fan who has been following the sport since childhood. His favourite team is FC Bayern Munich, the current champions of Germany.

“Most football (soccer) teams identified by team badge in one minute,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video of Dawy on Instagram.

Watch Hassan Dawy identifying 70 badges in just one minute:

The video was shared over two hours ago by Guinness World Records. Since being posted, it has collected over 1.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to express their thoughts. While some wrote that they could “pass this record,” others were in complete awe of Dawy’s achievement.

Here’s how people reacted to this world record:

“I will beat this record,” claimed an Instagram user. Another added, “What! I can do it faster.” “That’s really dope,” posted a third. A fourth commented, “Wow that’s awesome.” “Can I have a go?” enquired a fifth. What are your thoughts on this world record?

