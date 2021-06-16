Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Teenager finds message in a bottle that travelled over 3,800 km across the Atlantic Ocean
trending

Teenager finds message in a bottle that travelled over 3,800 km across the Atlantic Ocean

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled bottle.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard (representational message).(Unsplash)

A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.

Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.

Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.

The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The note included an email address to respond.

Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
usa
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP