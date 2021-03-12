TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
It’s Friday and that means the weekend is almost here. And how better to celebrate than by watching this heartwarming video showcasing the sweet bonds of love between babies and pets. A montage of various cute clips, this video may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.
It has everything that can make your heart melt into a puddle. For instance, the video opens to show a few tiny ducklings enjoying their time with a sleeping baby. And, then there is thing little kid relishing the company of puppies. Also, who wouldn’t love to see the ‘very serious conversation’ between a boy and his pooch shown in the video.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to know why it will make you Friday a bit more enjoyable:
Well wasn’t that absolutely cute? We wouldn’t be surprised if at this moment you want to snuggle with some cute pets too. We know, we certainly do.
What are your thoughts on the delightful video? Did it leave you with a huge smile on your face?
- "First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!" wrote a Reddit user.
- Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
