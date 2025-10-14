‘Thanks to Modi ji’: US man in Bengaluru publicly introduces his Indian girlfriend a week after getting 5-year visa

A Bengaluru-based American entrepreneur, Tony Klor, recently caught social media’s attention after introducing his partner just a week after securing a five-year Indian visa. He posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) showing himself sharing a kiss with a woman. The caption read, “How it started - How it’s going. Only possible thanks to Modi Ji.” A Bengaluru-based American man drew attention by posting a photo with his partner soon after getting Indian visa.(X/@TonyCatoff)

Speaking with HT.com, Klor confirmed that the woman in the photograph is his girlfriend and that she is a Kannadiga.

Check out the post here:

Linking back to his earlier post

Klor’s latest update was a quote-tweet to an earlier post where he had announced his five-year Indian visa. In that post, he expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity and compared India’s welcoming stance with the United States’ restrictive approach. “It’s official! India is opening its doors to foreign blockchain & AI builders. I’ve just been granted a girthy 5-year India visa,” he wrote, addressing his followers.

He further added, “Trump says foreigners go kick rocks. Modi says welcome home bhai,” making a pointed comparison between US President Donald Trump’s approach to immigration and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of his visa, which displayed his name, photograph, and visa details.

Visa details

According to the image shared, the B-1 visa was issued on 23 September 2025 and remains valid until 22 September 2030. It specifies that each stay must not exceed 180 days at a time. The B-1 category is typically issued for business-related purposes such as meetings, negotiations, or exploring commercial opportunities.

Understanding the B-1 visa

As per the official website of the Indian Embassies, a B-1 visa is meant for foreigners who wish to set up or explore business ventures in India. It allows individuals to “visit India to establish an industrial or business venture, or to explore possibilities for setting up such ventures, and to purchase or sell industrial, commercial, or consumer goods.”